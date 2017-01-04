Legal Secretary Opening

Hampton & Newman Law Office is accepting resumes for a Legal Secretary.
Job Requirements
- Proficient with Microsoft Word
- Able to type at least 55 words per minute
- Proficient computer and filing skills
- Familiar with copy, fax and transcription machines
- Excellent communication skills, verbal and written
- Excellent organizational abilities
- Able to work with clients
- Legal experience in workers’ compensation, criminal and/or personal injury is a plus
Interested individuals should send their resumes with referrals, if any, to:
Hampton & Newman, LC
Post Office Box 1000
Rock Springs, Wyoming 82902
Or, email them to bcoletti@hamptonnewmanlaw.com.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.
