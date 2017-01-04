7

JOBS · ON-THE-NOW

Legal Secretary Opening

Hampton and Newman Law Office is Hiring a legal secretary

Hampton & Newman Law Office is accepting resumes for a Legal Secretary.

Job Requirements

  • Proficient with Microsoft Word
  • Able to type at least 55 words per minute
  • Proficient computer and filing skills
  • Familiar with copy, fax and transcription machines
  • Excellent communication skills, verbal and written
  • Excellent organizational abilities
  • Able to work with clients
  • Legal experience in workers’ compensation, criminal and/or personal injury is a plus

 

Interested individuals should send their resumes with referrals, if any, to:

Hampton & Newman, LC
Post Office Box 1000
Rock Springs, Wyoming 82902

Or, email them to bcoletti@hamptonnewmanlaw.com.

 

Hampton & Newman Attorneys at Law L.C.

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Tags:

7 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *