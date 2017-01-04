Legal Secretary Opening

Hampton & Newman Law Office is accepting resumes for a Legal Secretary.

Job Requirements

Proficient with Microsoft Word

Able to type at least 55 words per minute

Proficient computer and filing skills

Familiar with copy, fax and transcription machines

Excellent communication skills, verbal and written

Excellent organizational abilities

Able to work with clients

Legal experience in workers’ compensation, criminal and/or personal injury is a plus

Interested individuals should send their resumes with referrals, if any, to:

Hampton & Newman, LC

Post Office Box 1000

Rock Springs, Wyoming 82902

Or, email them to bcoletti@hamptonnewmanlaw.com.

