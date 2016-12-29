Local Football Players Named to 2016 ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team

On Wednesday, USA Today released its annual list of the best players on the gridiron and several familiar names were on the list. For a complete list and story in the USA Today
Rock Springs
Three Tigers made the list, two on the offensive side and one on the defensive side. Matt Fowler and Bryan Mattinson were named to the second team on the offensive side. Fowler finished the season with 1,625 yards on the ground to finish third in 4A in 2016. Fowler averaged 148 yards per game while putting 18 touchdowns on the board this season.
Mattinson was also named to the second team. While they do not keep stats for offensive lineman, the season rushing totals show the importance of Mattinson. He was key in leading the Tigers rushing attack which topped the 4A conference this season.
Although Tiger fans watched Oaklan Jenkins lead the Tigers offense, it was his play on the other side of the ball that he was recognized for. Jenkins was named first-team defensive back. To go along with nine solo tackles this season, Jenkins finished with three interceptions and recovered a fumble.
Green River
Like Jenkins in Rock Springs, most Green River Wolves fans have watched Blake Waite tear up offenses from his linebacker position the past several seasons. However, it was his play on the offensive line that he was recognized for. Waite was a key in an offense that put up 350 yards a game in 2016. Not only did his blocking lead to 181 yards on the ground, his pass protection allowed the Wolves to throw for 167 yards a game in 2016.
Mountain View
Dane Covington was another player who led on both sides of the ball but made the list for his play at defensive back. Covington finished the season with 14 solo tackles and three interceptions on the season.
Rock Springs High School
USA Today All-Wyoming Team
COACH OF THE YEAR: Lee Kremers, Kaycee
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Colton Williams, Big Horn
First Team
QB Drew Boedecker (6-3, 175, Sr.), Sheridan
RB Austin Clemetson (5-9, 180, Jr.), Campbell County (Gillette)
RB Colton Williams (5-11, 175, Sr.), Big Horn
WR Madden Pikula (5-10, 185, Sr.), Campbell County (Gillette)
WR Eric Jamerman (6-2, 170, Sr.), Douglas
TE Thomas Robitaille (6-1, 200, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)
OL McCabe Smith (5-10, 220, Sr.), Star Valley (Afton)
OL Logan Harris (6-3, 285, Sr.), Torrington
OL Blake Waite (5-8, 210, Sr.), Green River
OL Blayne Baker (6-5, 250, Jr.), Sheridan
OL Brennen Blaylock (6-0, 250, Sr.), Cody
Second Team
QB Ty Larson (6-1, 170, Sr.), Douglas
RB Matt Fowler (6-0, 205, Sr.), Rock Springs
RB Ruger Lewis (5-9, 165, Sr.), Pine Bluffs
WR Teron Doebele (6-3, 175, Sr.), Riverton
WR Connor Beeston (6-2, 175, Sr.), Laramie
TE Parker Long (6-1, 205, Sr.), Campbell County (Gillette)
OL Jacob Hallam (5-10, 220, Sr.), Sheridan
OL Andrew Boint (5-11, 225, Sr.), Sheridan
OL Logan Downs (6-4, 250, Sr.), Glenrock
OL Elias Ewen (6-1, 225, Sr.), Greybull
OL Bryan Mattinson (5-10, 210, Jr.), Rock Springs
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lane Tucker, Campbell County (Gillette)
First Team
DL Lane Tucker (6-4, 255, Sr.), Campbell County (Gillette)
DL Jacob Ross (6-7, 220, Sr.), Cheyenne East
DL Jaret Collins (6-2, 275, Sr.), Lovell
DL Hunter Wright (6-1, 175, Sr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)
LB Nolan McCafferty (5-11, 200, Sr.), Big Horn
LB Colin McGinley (6-0, 230, Sr.), Star Valley
LB Brennan Kutterer (6-2, 200, Sr.), Tongue River (Dayton)
DB Garrett Schwindt (5-7, 155, Sr.), Glenrock
DB Coy Steel (5-9, 175, Sr.), Sheridan
DB Oaklan Jenkins (5-11, 175, Sr.), Rock Springs
DB Dane Covington (6-1, 155, Sr.), Mountain View
Second Team
DL Zach Gale (5-10, 215, Sr.), Sheridan
DL Wyatt Fornstrom (6-2, 215, Jr.), Pine Bluffs
DL Eric Lundgren (6-3, 200, Sr.), Cheyenne Central
DL Garrett Worden (6-4, 210, Jr.), Laramie
LB Kaleb Fackrell (5-9, 190, Sr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)
LB Dawson Forcella (6-1, 200, Sr.), Greybull
LB T.J. Abraham (5-8, 155, Sr.), Powell
DB Brady Fullerton (6-0, 150, Sr.), Riverton
DB Dalton Abarr (6-0, 170, Sr.), Meeteetse
DB Maeson Gallegos (6-1, 150, Jr.), Natrona County (Casper)
DB Braden Morris (6-0, 170, Sr.), Cheyenne East
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Riley Shepperson (6-0, 160, Jr.), Natrona County (Casper)
Green River High School
