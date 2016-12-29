Local Football Players Named to 2016 ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team

On Wednesday, USA Today released its annual list of the best players on the gridiron and several familiar names were on the list. For a complete list and story in the USA Today

Rock Springs

Three Tigers made the list, two on the offensive side and one on the defensive side. Matt Fowler and Bryan Mattinson were named to the second team on the offensive side. Fowler finished the season with 1,625 yards on the ground to finish third in 4A in 2016. Fowler averaged 148 yards per game while putting 18 touchdowns on the board this season.

Mattinson was also named to the second team. While they do not keep stats for offensive lineman, the season rushing totals show the importance of Mattinson. He was key in leading the Tigers rushing attack which topped the 4A conference this season.

Although Tiger fans watched Oaklan Jenkins lead the Tigers offense, it was his play on the other side of the ball that he was recognized for. Jenkins was named first-team defensive back. To go along with nine solo tackles this season, Jenkins finished with three interceptions and recovered a fumble.

Green River

Like Jenkins in Rock Springs, most Green River Wolves fans have watched Blake Waite tear up offenses from his linebacker position the past several seasons. However, it was his play on the offensive line that he was recognized for. Waite was a key in an offense that put up 350 yards a game in 2016. Not only did his blocking lead to 181 yards on the ground, his pass protection allowed the Wolves to throw for 167 yards a game in 2016.

Mountain View

Dane Covington was another player who led on both sides of the ball but made the list for his play at defensive back. Covington finished the season with 14 solo tackles and three interceptions on the season.

Rock Springs High School

USA Today All-Wyoming Team

COACH OF THE YEAR: Lee Kremers, Kaycee

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Colton Williams, Big Horn

First Team

QB Drew Boedecker (6-3, 175, Sr.), Sheridan

RB Austin Clemetson (5-9, 180, Jr.), Campbell County (Gillette)

RB Colton Williams (5-11, 175, Sr.), Big Horn

WR Madden Pikula (5-10, 185, Sr.), Campbell County (Gillette)

WR Eric Jamerman (6-2, 170, Sr.), Douglas

TE Thomas Robitaille (6-1, 200, Sr.), Natrona County (Casper)

OL McCabe Smith (5-10, 220, Sr.), Star Valley (Afton)

OL Logan Harris (6-3, 285, Sr.), Torrington

OL Blake Waite (5-8, 210, Sr.), Green River

OL Blayne Baker (6-5, 250, Jr.), Sheridan

OL Brennen Blaylock (6-0, 250, Sr.), Cody

Second Team

QB Ty Larson (6-1, 170, Sr.), Douglas

RB Matt Fowler (6-0, 205, Sr.), Rock Springs

RB Ruger Lewis (5-9, 165, Sr.), Pine Bluffs

WR Teron Doebele (6-3, 175, Sr.), Riverton

WR Connor Beeston (6-2, 175, Sr.), Laramie

TE Parker Long (6-1, 205, Sr.), Campbell County (Gillette)

OL Jacob Hallam (5-10, 220, Sr.), Sheridan

OL Andrew Boint (5-11, 225, Sr.), Sheridan

OL Logan Downs (6-4, 250, Sr.), Glenrock

OL Elias Ewen (6-1, 225, Sr.), Greybull

OL Bryan Mattinson (5-10, 210, Jr.), Rock Springs

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lane Tucker, Campbell County (Gillette)

First Team

DL Lane Tucker (6-4, 255, Sr.), Campbell County (Gillette)

DL Jacob Ross (6-7, 220, Sr.), Cheyenne East

DL Jaret Collins (6-2, 275, Sr.), Lovell

DL Hunter Wright (6-1, 175, Sr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)

LB Nolan McCafferty (5-11, 200, Sr.), Big Horn

LB Colin McGinley (6-0, 230, Sr.), Star Valley

LB Brennan Kutterer (6-2, 200, Sr.), Tongue River (Dayton)

DB Garrett Schwindt (5-7, 155, Sr.), Glenrock

DB Coy Steel (5-9, 175, Sr.), Sheridan

DB Oaklan Jenkins (5-11, 175, Sr.), Rock Springs

DB Dane Covington (6-1, 155, Sr.), Mountain View

Second Team

DL Zach Gale (5-10, 215, Sr.), Sheridan

DL Wyatt Fornstrom (6-2, 215, Jr.), Pine Bluffs

DL Eric Lundgren (6-3, 200, Sr.), Cheyenne Central

DL Garrett Worden (6-4, 210, Jr.), Laramie

LB Kaleb Fackrell (5-9, 190, Sr.), Kelly Walsh (Casper)

LB Dawson Forcella (6-1, 200, Sr.), Greybull

LB T.J. Abraham (5-8, 155, Sr.), Powell

DB Brady Fullerton (6-0, 150, Sr.), Riverton

DB Dalton Abarr (6-0, 170, Sr.), Meeteetse

DB Maeson Gallegos (6-1, 150, Jr.), Natrona County (Casper)

DB Braden Morris (6-0, 170, Sr.), Cheyenne East

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Riley Shepperson (6-0, 160, Jr.), Natrona County (Casper)

Green River High School

