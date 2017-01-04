Lydia Hershberger-Lammers (July 13, 1988 – January 1, 2017)

VERNAL — Our Lord has called another angel home, Lydia Hershberger-Lammers.

She was born July 13, 1988, in Vernal, UT to Menno and Cara Hershberger.

She passed on January 1, 2017. Lydia left this world behind leaving a loving husband and four precious children along with a large family and many, many friends.

Lydia is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, LaRae Oberhansly Rhoades of UT, Marion and Lois Dodds Hall of UT; grandfather Dan M. Miller of MN; Uncle Gary Wade Rhoades of UT, Grandparent-in-laws, Bernard A. Lammers of AZ; and Joyce Licata of CO. Lydia is survived by her loving husband, Eric B. Lammers; Children, Nevaeh, Esmay, Skye-Lynn, and Austin; parents, Menno and Cara Hershberger of WY; parent-in-laws, Bernard and Theresa Lammers of AZ; great grandfather Glendon Rhoades of UT; grandparents, Lydia E. Hershberger of MN, Carol (Dyle) Webster of UT, Gary D. Rhoades of UT, grandparent-in-laws, Louis Licata of CO, and Maxine Lammers of AZ; brother, John (Krissy) Gardner of WY; sister, Kacy B. Hershberger of WY; brother-in-laws, Joshua (Sara) of CO, Chad Lammers of AZ; sister-in-law Tessie (Ergi) Gumusaneli of AZ; aunts and uncles, Elmer (Katie) Hershberger of MO, Henry (Katie) Hershberger of MN, Dan (Anna) Hershberger of IA, John (Savilla) Hershberger of MN, Mary (Perry) Glick of WI, Fanny (Daniel) Hershberger of WI, Lavina (Ely) Hershberger of WI, Suzi (Richard) Earl of PA, Opie Rhoades of UT, Tracy (Alicia) Webster, Logan Webster of UT, Marty Thomas of UT; God parents Clark and Jarie Slaugh of UT; ten nieces and nephews and many, many cousins and friends.

Lydia exceeded in everything she ever tried. She was a fantastic artist; custom handmade jewelry designer, creative writer, and five-star chef.

Lydia graduated from Expedition Academy in Green River, WY, then attended Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, WY for a year. She then received a scholarship to Le Cordon Bleu Chef School in Portland, OR where she achieved her five-star chef status.

Lydia found her true love in Eric Lammers. Her greatest achievements are in her four beautiful children. Lydia was very blessed with her family and Eric’s family. We are all blessed to be family.

Lydia was a great friend to everyone and was always helping people day and night. She was always there for everyone.

Lydia loved with all her heart, enjoyed camping, hiking, rock hunting, family, and friends. She loved her church and the many new friends she made there.

Her highlight was Sundays when taking her family to church. Lydia glowed with peace and love with our Lord. She looked forward with great joy to attend.

Services scheduled for Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the Faith Heights Church, 600 28 1/4 Road Grand Junction, CO 81506.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to “The Lydia Hershberger-Lammers” savings account at any Wells Fargo that has been set up to help the family with expenses.