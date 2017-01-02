Mary Joe Kaumo (September 14, 1946 – December 31, 2016)

ROCK SPRINGS — Mary Joe Kaumo, 70, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, following a brief illness.

She was born on September 14, 1946, in Pueblo, Colorado, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Jane Thomas Tardoni.

Mrs. Kaumo attended schools in Pueblo, Colorado and Rock Springs, graduating in 1964 from the Rock Springs High School. She attended Western Wyoming College and also Beauty College.

She married Buddy A. Kaumo in Rock Springs at the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church on June 17, 1967.

Mrs. Kaumo was a member of Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and St. Michael’s and was a very active participant in her church.

She enjoyed crafts and researching her genealogy. She enjoyed spending time with her family and spending time at the summer place in Boulder, Colorado.

Survivors include her husband Buddy A. Kaumo of Rock Springs; two sons Brian Kaumo and wife Donna Little-Kaumo of Green River, Wyoming and Chris Kaumo and wife Laura O’Neill of Washington, D.C.; one brother Edward “Tony” Tardoni and wife Joanna of Rock Springs; her step-mother Ruth Frady of Rock Springs; two grandchildren David Curd and wife Teresa of Virginia and Heather Chvala and husband Mike of New Hampshire; five great-grandchildren Kaylee, Brooklyn, Michael, Stephen and James; several cousins nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter Michelle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 9, 2016, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 8, 2016, at the church. Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 3:00 P.M. until time of rosary and on Monday at the church until time of services. Cremation will follow.

The family of Mary Joe Kaumo respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community or Holy Spirit Catholic School, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, WY 82901

