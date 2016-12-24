Committed to Caring, Your Local Providers

ANESTHESIOLOGY
Neal Asper, DO
Steven Croft, MD
Brandon Mack, MD
James Nelson, MD
Charles Bongiorno, MD
Justin Chou, MD
Sigsbee W. Duck, MD
David Liu, MD
Michael Bowers, DO
David Dansie, DO
Amy Dolce, PA-C
Jacob Johnson, DO
Lawrence Lauridsen, DO
Brytton Long, DO
Mark Sanders, PA-C
Ryan Kid Wilk, PA-C
Brianne Crofts, MD
Chad Franks, MD
Augusto Jamias, MD
Rahul Pawar, MD
Preet Grewal, DO
Samer Kattan, MD
Wagner Veronese, MD
Jeffery Wheeler, MD
OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE
Jacob Johnson, DO
Lawrence Lauridsen, DO
Jolene Mitchell, DO
Mark Sanders, PA-C
Ryan Kid Wilk, PA-C
Zachary Nicholas, MD
Jad Joseph Wakim, MD
ORAL SURGERY
Richard Shamo, DDS, MD
Jacques Denker, DO
Jeffrey Johnson, MD
Joseph Oliver, MD
Alan Brown, MD
Melissa Gowans, MD
Bird Gilmartin, MD
William Sarette, MD
Pritam Neupane, MD
Wallace Curry, MD
The employed provider group of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is the largest, local specialty group in the region, offering diverse services to patients of all ages. Learn more at sweetwatermemorial.com.
.
Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.