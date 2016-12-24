Committed to Caring, Your Local Providers

ANESTHESIOLOGY

Neal Asper, DO

Steven Croft, MD

Brandon Mack, MD

James Nelson, MD



BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Charles Bongiorno, MD

Justin Chou, MD



ENT & ALLERGY

Sigsbee W. Duck, MD

David Liu, MD



FAMILY MEDICINE

Michael Bowers, DO

David Dansie, DO

Amy Dolce, PA-C

Jacob Johnson, DO

Lawrence Lauridsen, DO

Brytton Long, DO

Mark Sanders, PA-C

Ryan Kid Wilk, PA-C



GENERAL SURGERY

Brianne Crofts, MD

Chad Franks, MD

Augusto Jamias, MD



NEPHROLOGY

Rahul Pawar, MD



OBSTETRICS & WOMEN’S HEALTH

Preet Grewal, DO

Samer Kattan, MD

Wagner Veronese, MD

Jeffery Wheeler, MD



OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE

Jacob Johnson, DO

Lawrence Lauridsen, DO

Jolene Mitchell, DO

Mark Sanders, PA-C

Ryan Kid Wilk, PA-C



ONCOLOGY

Zachary Nicholas, MD

Jad Joseph Wakim, MD



ORAL SURGERY

Richard Shamo, DDS, MD



ORTHOPEDICS & SPORTS MEDICINE

Jacques Denker, DO

Jeffrey Johnson, MD

Joseph Oliver, MD



PEDIATRICS

Alan Brown, MD

Melissa Gowans, MD

Bird Gilmartin, MD

William Sarette, MD



PULMONOLOGY

Pritam Neupane, MD



UROLOGY

Wallace Curry, MD

The employed provider group of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is the largest, local specialty group in the region, offering diverse services to patients of all ages. Learn more at sweetwatermemorial.com.

.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.