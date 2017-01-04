Miriam J. Corhn (January 15, 1962 – January 3, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS – Miriam J. Corhn, 54, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2017, at her home after a sudden illness.

She was born January 15, 1962, in Rock Springs, the daughter of John Taucher and Lucille McElfish Jordan.

Miriam attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1980. She married David G. Corhn November 1, 1979, in Rock Springs.

She enjoyed playing bingo, on-line poker and visiting with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband David Corhn of Rock Springs; brothers Daniel Jordan of Rock Springs, Matthew Jordan of Tacoma, WA; step-brother Ivery Jordan of Tacoma; sisters Naomi Heneage and husband David of Elko, NV, Ruth Seymour and husband Layton of Rock Springs, and Esther Jordan of Tacoma; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services are pending and will be announced at a later time.

