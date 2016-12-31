Gusty winds will remain a threat through this afternoon, mainly in the Cody Foothills and in Natrona and southern Fremont counties. A weak cold front will slide across the area bringing periods of light snow to northwestern Wyoming later today. The front will then move further east and bring a chance of snow showers to the northern and central areas Friday night into Saturday morning. A second front will push through Sunday night bringing more snow and strong winds, followed by bitterly cold temperatures for the week .

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

New Year’s Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 14. East wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 14.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 13.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Friday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.