Mustangs Ready for National Duals in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – After a well-needed break, the 16-ranked Western Wyoming Community College wrestlers return to the mat Thursday at the National Duals in Indiana.

The duals feature 85 teams around the nation wrestling in all college divisions. The Mustangs have a tough test out of the gate as they face eight-ranked Niagra from New York.

Western had several injuries during the first part of the season. Before Christmas vacation, Head Coach Art Castillo said the team was looking forward to the break to get rested up and ready for the duals.

“We had a grueling final week of the semester so the rest couldn’t come a better time,” Castillo said.

Last Time Out

Before the break, the Mustangs faced off against eighth-ranked Otero. Despite having three starters out, WWCC battled to the end coming up just short, 26-24.

“The Otero Dual was a shootout. It was probably pretty entertaining for the fans,” Castillo said. “We had Three starters out and we needed a few guys to step up and for the most part, they did. I knew it was going to come down to one match. I wasn’t exactly sure which one but I knew we had a chance despite holding some guys out.”

Otero 26, WWCC 24

125 – Cole Verner win (Dec. 5-2)

133 – Andrew Astle win (Dec. 7-4)

141 – Kenny Astle lost (TF 18-2, 6:05)

149 – Samuel Freeman lost (Fall 1:22)

157 – Andy Larsen won (Fall 2:59)

165 – Oscar Cuevas-Acosta lost (Fall 1:23

174 – Mason Perkins lost (Fall 3:51)

184 – Jared Sargent lost (SV-1 7-5)

197 – Aspen Naylor won (Fall 1:25)

285 – Wade French won (Fall 2:30)

Rankings

In the latest InterMat rankings, the Mustangs were ranked 16th overall. Cole Verner continues to be the one to beat at 125 as he maintained the top ranking. At 133, Tanner Cox is the only other Mustang ranked as he is currently seventh in the nation.

Castillo on the Season

“I think we have learned a lot about ourselves thus far in the season. We have taken some losses that stung pretty bad individually and as a team. But these lessons we have learned will only help us prepare for what matters most and that is the National Tournament. I think the guys understand that and are willing to put the time in to get better. We have had 7- 8 freshman in the lineup all season which is not a bad thing, we just have to be patient and learn how to finish periods and matches, which comes with experience.”

Up Next

Mustang Wrestling has two home duals remaining this season. The first will take place Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. versus Northeastern Junior College. The last is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. versus Northwest Kansas Tech. Western’s grapplers will compete in the Rocky Mountain DistrictChampionships in Powell on Feb. 11.