Police Seeking Info On Truck Stolen From Airport

ROCK SPRINGS — This week Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers again is asking for the public’s help in locating a reported stolen vehicle.

Please keep your eyes open for the vehicle pictured below.

The vehicle is a blue 2006 Ford Pick-up, License # 1-66637. It was taken from the Rock Springs/ Sweetwater County Airport on Tuesday, October 4th, 2016, at approximately 5:00 pm after a United Airlines flight from Denver had just landed. The truck had a unique aftermarket chrome grill and a blue camper shell.

It is believed to be a taken by a business traveler visiting the Rock Springs area, and was filled up shortly after taking it from the airport at a local RS gas station.

If you have any information on this missing truck, please contact Det. Corporal Salazar at the RSPD 352-1588 or the Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers on the web.

You can always remain anonymous with your information.

You are the eyes and ears of the community, Remember to immediately contact your local law enforcement agency if you observe any suspicious activity.