Post 24 Sand Puppy Hamby Signs to Play at Arizona Christian

ROCK SPRINGS – An Archie Hay Post 24 Sand Puppy will be taking the next step as Jarett (JD) Hamby recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play college baseball for the Arizona Christian University Firestorm in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hamby has seen success both on the field in Rock Springs and in the classroom in Pinedale. Among his academic accomplishments include being a Student Council Officer and being named to the National Honor Society. Not only did Hamby make the high honor roll at Pinedale High School, he also made the Western Wyoming Community College Dean’s List. He was recognized by the Wyoming High School Athletic Association earning academic excellence honors for three years in varsity football and one year in varsity basketball.

On the baseball field, Hamby followed a strong sophomore season with another solid season last year. As a sophomore in 2015, Hamby led the Wyoming AA in batting average at the varsity level hitting .458. He led the team in on-base percentage (.565) and hits (49). Hamby only struck out eight times in 38 games during his sophomore season.

As a junior, Hamby continued swinging a hot bat as he finished with the second-highest batting average on the team at .406. He once again led the team in on-base percentage (.472) and finished second on the team in hits with 55. In 45 games last season, Hamby only struck out four times all season.

Hamby was named All-State by the Wyoming American Legion in 2016 and was named to the Northwest Region USA Team. He was also named an Under Armour Baseball Factory Preseason All-American and in January will play at the Chicago Cubs Springs Training Facility (Sloan Park) in Mesa, Arizona.

Not only has Hamby excelled in the classroom and on the diamond, he has seen success on other athletic battlefields. He is a three-year varsity letterman at Pinedale High School in football. In 2016, he led the state in sacks in 2A. He is also a varsity letterman on the basketball court at Pinedale High.