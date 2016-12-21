Public Invited To Cost Saving Task Force Meeting

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County School District #1 is putting together a Cost Saving Task Force.
According to a Sweetwater County School District #1 press release:
In recognizing the challenges ahead regarding the financial state of the District, a Cost Savings Task Force is being formed as an advisory committee to the Superintendent and Board of Trustees to provide options moving forward. This task force is not a decision-making entity, but rather a committee to provide recommendations to the District. Emphasis is on the importance of collaboration between District and community.
Here’s how the community can take part.
- Provide your cost savings suggestions to the District. Please click on the link at the District home page, www.sweetwater1.org and provide your input.
- Attend in-person. Three (3) Public Forums will be held Thursday, January 19: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m.; 11:00 – 1:00 p.m.; or 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the CAB.