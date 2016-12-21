Public Invited To Cost Saving Task Force Meeting

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County School District #1 is putting together a Cost Saving Task Force.

According to a Sweetwater County School District #1 press release:

In recognizing the challenges ahead regarding the financial state of the District, a Cost Savings Task Force is being formed as an advisory committee to the Superintendent and Board of Trustees to provide options moving forward. This task force is not a decision-making entity, but rather a committee to provide recommendations to the District. Emphasis is on the importance of collaboration between District and community.

Here’s how the community can take part.