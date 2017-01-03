Purple Heart Recipients Can Receive a Complimentary License

CHEYENNE – Wyoming residents who are recipients of a United States Military Purple Heart Medal now can receive a complimentary, lifetime combination game bird/small game/fishing license. The new Game and Fish Commission regulation goes into effect Jan. 1, 2017.

Individuals must apply for the complimentary license at the Cheyenne Headquarters or any regional Game and Fish office. The application requires:

Purple Heart complimentary license recipient application.

Proof of Wyoming residency: Wyoming driver’s license, Wyoming identification card or residency affidavit.

Purple Heart recipient documentation: Official DD-214 form, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Identification Card (VIC) or U.S. Purple Heart Medal Recipient certificate.

Application information is forthcoming Game and Fish website. For questions, please call (307) 777-4600.