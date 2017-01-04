Registration For Summer 2017 Now Underway; WWCC Classes Begin Monday, June 5

ROCK SPRINGS – As students gear up for the Spring 2017 semester, which begins Wednesday, Jan. 18, they can also begin planning for summer classes. Western’s Summer 2017 schedule is now available online, and registration for summer courses began Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Western’s summer session begins Monday, June 5, and offers four-week and eight-week blocks. The summer session ends Thursday, July 27.

Registration for Spring 2017 continues for full-semester courses through Friday, Jan. 20. Classes begin Wednesday, Jan. 18. Western also offers a wide selection of late-start and short courses that are available for registration throughout the semester.

For complete Spring and Summer schedules, visit them online. For additional information about applying for admission or registering for classes, contact Mustang Central at (307) 382-1677 or email mustangcentral@westernwyoming.edu.