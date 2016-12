Ring in the New Year at the Open Range.

Enjoy a Champagne toast and a fabulous meal at the Open Range on New Year’s Eve. Dinner will be served from 5 pm until 9 pm, featuring a New Year’s children’s menu,┬ásignature cocktails, elegant desserts and live piano featuring Joseph DePoyster.

Make your reservations today by calling 307-362-6623 ext. 2.

Follow Open Rage at the outlaw on Facebook here.

1630 Elk Street in Rock Springs

.