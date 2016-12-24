Rocky Mountain Bank Hiring Teller

Rocky Mountain Bank is hiring a Teller for their Rock Springs location.

Apply online at RockyMountainBank.com.

Job Summary

Our growing, community-minded bank is currently looking for a qualified individual to fill the role of Teller. The successful candidate will provide excellent banking service to clients in a professional and courteous manner, maintain an understanding of our banking products and services, accurately and efficiently process client transactions and fully comply with company regulations.

This is a wonderful opportunity for an individual interested in career opportunities and professional growth in the banking industry.

In addition to a competitive salary, Rocky Mountain Bank offers great benefits including:

Medical, dental, vision and life insurance

Paid holiday, PTO

401K opportunities

Primary Responsibilities

Promote and maintain positive relations with customers and potential customers.

Operate a teller’s window to serve the Bank’s customers by: Accepting retail and/or commercial deposits, verifying cash and endorsements and giving customers their receipts. Identifying customers and cashing checks, or referring customers to an officer for authorization to cash checks. Accepting savings deposits and withdrawals, verifying signatures. Providing additional customer services including cashier’s checks, counter checks, loan payments, stop payments, and wire transfers. Balancing teller cash daily.



Comply with all department, company, and regulatory policies and procedures.

Contribute to the fulfillment of department and company objectives and goals.

Perform as a team member in allocating and coordinating the workflow.

Will be involved in ordering, receiving, verifying, and distributing cash.

May be responsible for bank opening/closing.

Promote the Bank’s products and services by consistently cross-selling Bank products in a customer centric manner.

Make a concentrated effort to solve customer problems.

Participate in and complete all regulatory compliance training and testing.

Requirements

Excellent customer service skills.

Strong communication skills.

Complete work with a high degree of accuracy in a fast-paced environment.

The ability to rationalize and make on-the-spot decisions regarding customer transactions, weighing customer satisfaction issues with Bank exposure to loss or fraud.

Organizational skills.

Cash handling and/or customer service experience preferred.

Strong computer skills.

High school diploma or GED required.

Previous banking or teller experience preferred but not required.

Spanish speaking is preferred but not required.

Work Environment

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; talk or hear; taste or smell. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus. This job is executed in an office setting, with frequent interruptions and some stressful situations in addition to possible limited workspace.

This job description is not meant to be an all-inclusive statement of every duty and responsibility that will ever be required of an employee in the job.

Apply for this Position

If interested in this position, please call our VP & Market Manager Suzette Williams at 307-382-1310, stop by our Bank at 2515 Foothill Blvd Rock Springs or visit us online at RockyMountainBank.com.

.