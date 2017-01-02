A Rocky Start: Mother Shares Experiences With Rare Birth Defect Gastroschisis

ROCK SPRINGS – Emmet W. Clark is a healthy 18-month-old Rock Springs boy. He likes to laugh and run and he loves to eat. This wasn’t always Emmet’s story though.

Emmet was born to Susie Leniger and Brandon Clark on June 11, 2015 at 34 weeks. He was a tiny baby, weighing only 3lbs 14oz.

But he wasn’t just tiny. Emmet was born with his bowel outside his body. He spent the first four months of his life undergoing surgeries and having his bowels squished down to fit back inside his tiny body.

The medical disorder is called gastroschisis and it’s not well understood by the medical community.

According to WebMD, around 2,000 babies in the United States are born with gastroschisis each year. And according to a recent Center for Disease Control report, those numbers have been rising since the 1970s.

Researchers don’t really know the cause, though some prescription medications and simply being a younger mother are counted as risk factors. And since they don’t know what’s causing it, doctors also don’t know why it’s rising.

“I look back now and it was super stressful for all of us. Just the unknown and not having the resources to have answers to your questions. Not knowing what the outcome will be,” said Leniger.

The road to recovery was longer for Emmet than for many babies with this condition due to complications. It took 19 days to fit his bowels inside his body and that was the first time his mother was able to hold him.

After Emmet went home, he began to improve. But Emmet wouldn’t do one thing that comes so naturally to infants until he was six months old— make a bowel movement.

He was fed intravenous nutrition until he was 10 months old, which was when the doctor started to say Emmet was looking like a healthy boy. By a year old, he was eating solid foods.

“He was a very sick little baby. One step forward and two little steps back. Eventually we started seeing the light,” said Leniger. “I look back now and I couldn’t imagine him being this healthy right now.”

Leniger said she is interested in raising awareness for gastroschisis. What information was available, she found from Avery’s Angels Gastroschisis Foundation.

“Hoping to put more awareness out there about this birth defect. I had never heard of it. Spreading awareness is important so we can have more research because as of now, there is no known cause,” said Leniger.