ROOT SPORTS to Televise Allen Edwards TV Show

LARAMIE – This winter, ROOT SPORTS Rocky Mountain will air eight episodes of Inside Wyoming Basketball with Allen Edwards. The shows will air on Wednesday and Tuesday nights during the season, with one Monday show to air on March 6 that will preview the 2017 Mountain West Conference Tournament.

The half-hour show will premiere on ROOT SPORTS Rocky Mountain Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m., Mountain Time. There will be eight episodes throughout the college basketball season. Check the ROOT SPORTS Rocky Mountain website (http://rockymountain.rootsports.com/) for future air times.

Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards and “Voice of the Cowboys” Dave Walsh will review recent Cowboy games and take a look at upcoming opponents.

The premiere episode will also feature interviews with assistant coach Tony Pujol and Cowboy senior Jason McManamen. Both of those interviews will be conducted by long-time UW color analyst Kevin McKinney.

ROOT SPORTS Rocky Mountain is the home of the Colorado Rockies and Utah Jazz, as well as televising numerous Mountain West Conference football and basketball games. The network reaches cable and satellite viewers in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and parts of Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico and South Dakota.

Check with your local provider for the ROOT SPORTS Rocky Mountain affiliate in your area. ROOT SPORTS Rocky Mountain is carried on DIRECTV Channel 683, DISH Channel 414, as well as numerous cable providers in the Rocky Mountain region. A link to the ROOT SPORTS Rocky Mountain Channel Finder may be found here

The 2016-17 schedule of shows for Inside Wyoming Basketball with Allen Edwards are as follows.

Inside Wyoming Basketball With Allen Edwards

(All times Mountain Time)

Episode 1: Wed., Dec. 28, 4:30 p.m.

Episode 2: Wed., Jan. 11, 4:30 p.m.

Episode 3: Wed., Jan. 25, 4:30 p.m.

‘Episode 4: Wed., Feb. 8, 4:00 p.m.

Episode 5: Tue., Feb. 14, 4:30 p.m.

Episode 6: Tue., Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Episode 7: Mon., March 6, 6:00 p.m.

(Replay March 6 at 9:30 p.m., March 7 and March 8 at 6:00 p.m.)

Episode 8: Wed., March 15, 6:00 p.m.

*Schedules are subject to change and territorial restrictions may apply

