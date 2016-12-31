RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Oaklan Jenkins was nominated as a Student of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

Oaklan is a great athlete. This season he was a great asset to our team and was recognized as 1st Team All Conference RB, 4A West Offensive Player of the Year, 2nd Team All State Offensive Player of the Year, 1st Team All State RB, and the Super 25 1st Team.”

– David Hastings