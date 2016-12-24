0

COMMUNITY

RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Ali Lange Rock Springs High School Student of the Month

Ali Lange was nominated as a Student of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

 

Ali is an excellent student. She also excels at other sports. As a diver, Ali was Conference Champion and finished 2nd at state last year as a Sophomore. This year as a Junior she shattered school records and the Conference record, winning by a huge margin. Ali then went on to win state by a large margin making her the first female State Diving Champion from Rock Springs since 1988!”

– Todd Dulaney

.

Brought to you in partnership with:

.

Rocky Mountain Bank

.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *