RSHS Invested Student of the Month

Ali Lange was nominated as a Student of the Month by the Rock Springs High School Administration.

Ali is an excellent student. She also excels at other sports. As a diver, Ali was Conference Champion and finished 2nd at state last year as a Sophomore. This year as a Junior she shattered school records and the Conference record, winning by a huge margin. Ali then went on to win state by a large margin making her the first female State Diving Champion from Rock Springs since 1988!”

– Todd Dulaney