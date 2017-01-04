RSPD Asking For No Unnecessary Travel In City Limits

ROCK SPRINGS — As of 4:00 p.m., Rock Springs Police Department is issuing a No Unnecessary Travel advisory within city limits effective immediately. The roads are snow packed and extremely slick at this time. We want everyone to stay safe during this winter storm and staying home if you don’t have to travel is your best option. We will advise once it is lifted.
- Previous story Brain Armor® Announces University of Wyoming Partnership
- Next story Win a Custom-Wrapped Can-Am Commander
-
-
EVENT
-
#FromTheStork
- Birth Announcement: Bryar Jean Grisham
- Birth Announcement: Daveigh Kennastyn Jones and Julia Haisley Jones
- Birth Announcement: Jack Morgan Kelly
SIGN UPTake your relationship with SweetwaterNOW to the next level. Receive the top stories by email each morning with the Daily Wake-Up Call.
#SweetwaterWeddings
- Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For December 27th – 29th
- Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For December 12th – 22nd
- Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For December 5th through 9th
- John and Angela Majhanovich Mark 70th Anniversary
- Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For November 14th Through November 18th