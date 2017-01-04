0

ROAD CONDITIONS

RSPD Asking For No Unnecessary Travel In City Limits

ROCK SPRINGS — As of 4:00 p.m., Rock Springs Police Department is issuing a No Unnecessary Travel advisory within city limits effective immediately. The roads are snow packed and extremely slick at this time. We want everyone to stay safe during this winter storm and staying home if you don’t have to travel is your best option. We will advise once it is lifted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *