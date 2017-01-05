RSPD Extends No Unnecessary Travel Advisory

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is still asking no unnecessary travel within Rock Springs today, until further notice. Sweetwater County School District #1and #2 have both canceled classes today. Please do not travel if it is not absolutely necessary. Weather conditions are making it very dangerous to be out on the roads. If you do need to travel for work, please take it slow. We will update as the advisory changes.
