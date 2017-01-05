Schools in Sweetwater District No.1 Will Be Back in Session Friday

ROCK SPRINGS – Schools in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will resume on Friday after a winter storm gave students and staff a day off on Thursday.

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 schools were closed on Thursday, January 5, 2017. Winter conditions, transportation and safety concerns for students and staff led to the canceling of classes for the day. Student and staff safety is always our number one priority and it was in the best interest of all students and District employees that these necessary precautions were taken.

Superintendent McGovern wishes to extend appreciation to the maintenance, custodial, and other staff working while schools were closed. In addition to the City crews, the Facilities staff worked many hours preparing school parking lots and roadways for classes to resume on Friday.