Snow Today, Bitter Cold Tomorrow

The cold front and associated snow is moving across Wyoming this morning. Snowfall will be diminishing in intensity through this afternoon, but chances will continue into Tuesday for the western mountains. Behind the front will be very cold temperatures. Overnight lows will drop to 10 to 20 below zero for Tuesday through Thursday.

Today

Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 24. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 17. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the evening.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 16. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.