Snow Will Return Today

Snow will return to the far west today as the next winter storm system approaches. Snow showers will be scattered during the day, but become more numerous after midnight. Saturday night, a cold front will bring the snow east of the Divide and into central WY, as well as gusty winds across the area. Christmas morning will be windy with snow for most of the region.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Scattered snow showers, mainly after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Christmas Day

A 50 percent chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.