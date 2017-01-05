Snowfall Totals Reported For Recent Storm

WYOMING — Final snowfall totals for Tuesday and Wednesday’s winter storm from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton are being reported. Sweetwater County locations reported between 6 inches and 11.4 inches of snow.
The following snowfall totals, listed by county below, occurred between January 3rd and 6 a.m. on January 5th.
Snowfall Reports
Location… Snowfall
Sweetwater County…
4 NNW Rock Springs… 11.4 inches.
Rock Springs… 6 to 11 inches.
Green River… 6 to 10 inches.
Buckboard Marina… 8 inches.
5 N Farson… 6 inches.
Wamsutter… 6 inches.
Big Horn County…
Lovell… 0.1 inches.
Fremont County…
Atlantic City… 7 inches.
St. Lawrence Alt Snotel… 5 inches.
Deer Park Snotel… 5 inches.
Dubois… 5 inches.
Jeffrey City… 4 inches.
Hobbs Park Snotel… 4 inches.
Cold Springs Snotel… 4 inches.
6 SW Lander… 3.4 inches.
9 SSE Lander… 3.2 inches.
Little Warm Snotel… 3 inches.
Townsend Creek Snotel… 3 inches.
Brooks Lake… 2 inches.
Hudson… 2 inches.
Lander… 2 inches.
7 SE Lander… 2 inches.
Lander Airport… 1.9 inches.
Riverton Airport… 1.8 inches.
7 WNW Lander… 1.8 inches.
Riverton Downtown… 1.2 inches.
2 W Riverton… 1 inch.
South Pass Snotel… 1 inch.
6 N Riverton… 1 inch.
Shoshoni… 0.7 inches.
Burris… 0.4 inches.
9 S Lander… 0.3 inches.
Hot Springs County…
Thermopolis… 1 inch.
9 NE Thermopolis… 0.2 inches.
Johnson County…
Buffalo… 0.5 inches.
4 SSW Buffalo… 0.3 inches.
Lincoln County…
Commissary Ridge… 17 inches.
5 SSE Smoot… 15 inches.
Box Y Ranch… 14 inches.
Hams Fork Snotel… 14 inches.
Kelley Ranger Station Snotel… 14 inches.
Star Valley Ranch… 13 inches.
Alpine… 13 inches.
Indian Creek Snotel… 13 inches.
2 SE Thayne… 12.5 inches.
Blind Bull Summit Snotel… 12 inches.
Afton… 11.4 inches.
Smoot… 11 inches.
3 S Fontenelle Dam… 10 inches.
Cottonwood Creek Snotel… 10 inches.
Spring Creek Divide Snotel… 10 inches.
Salt River Summit Snotel… 9 inches.
Willow Creek Snotel… 9 inches.
2 NW Afton… 9 inches.
Blind Bull Summit… 8 inches.
Star Valley Ranch… 7 inches.
Fossil Butte… 5.8 inches.
Natrona County…
5 SSW Casper… 4 inches.
1 S Casper… 2.6 inches.
10 WSW Casper… 2.5 inches.
4 WSW Casper… 2 inches.
Paradise Valley… 1.8 inches.
Casper… 1.5 inches.
Casper Airport… 1.5 inches.
Powder River… 1 inch.
Casper Mountain Snotel… 1 inch.
Park County…
1 ENE Wapiti… 4 inches.
5 ESE Cody… 1.3 inches.
26 SW Cody… 1.1 inches.
3 NE Sunshine… 1.1 inches.
Pahaska… 1 inch.
2 WSW Cody… 1 inch.
Cody… 0.6 inches.
4 SE Cody… 0.6 inches.
Cody… 0.5 inches.
Powell… 0.3 inches.
4 SW Powell… 0.3 inches.
4 ENE Powell… 0.2 inches.
Sublette County…
Snider Basin Snotel… 11 inches.
Triple Peak Snotel… 10 inches.
14 NW Pinedale… 7.6 inches.
Boulder Rearing Station… 7 inches.
East Rim Divide Snotel… 6 inches.
Big Sandy Opening Snotel… 6 inches.
Loomis Park Snotel… 6 inches.
Larsen Creek Snotel… 6 inches.
Elkhart Park G.S. Snotel… 5 inches.
New Fork Lake Snotel… 4 inches.
Kendall Ranger Station Snotel… 4 inches.
Pinedale… 3.7 inches.
Gunsite Pass Snotel… 3 inches.
Daniel Fish Hatchery… 2.5 inches.
13 NE Big Piney… 2.2 inches.
Teton County…
Grand Targhee – Chief Joseph… 9 inches.
Grand Targhee Snotel… 8 inches.
Granite Creek Snotel… 7 inches.
Jackson Hole – Rendezvous Bowl… 6.5 inches.
Moose… 5.7 inches.
Jackson Hole – Mid Mountain… 5.5 inches.
Jackson Hole – Raymer… 5.1 inches.
Phillips Bench Snotel… 5 inches.
Snow King… 5 inches.
3 NNE Wilson… 4.5 inches.
Jackson… 4.3 inches.
Togwotee Pass Snotel… 4 inches.
Gros Ventre Summit Snotel… 4 inches.
Grassy Lake Snotel… 4 inches.
2 NE Teton Village… 3.8 inches.
Jackson Hole – Base… 3.6 inches.
Jackson Dam… 3.2 inches.
2 SW Wilson… 3 inches.
Togwotee Mountain Lodge… 3 inches.
12 NE Jackson… 2.5 inches.
Darwin Ranch… 2 inches.
1 NNW Alta… 2 inches.
Snake River Stn Snotel… 2 inches.
Base Camp Snotel… 2 inches.
Washakie County…
16 SSE Ten Sleep… 1.4 inches.
8 SW Worland… 1 inch.
27 S Ten Sleep… 0.4 inches.
Yellowstone National Park…
Snake River Ranger Station… 3.2 inches.
Yellowstone East Entrance… 1 inch.
Tower Falls Ranger Station… 0.4 inches.
Lamar Ranger Station… 0.2 inches.