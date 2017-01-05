Snowfall Totals Reported For Recent Storm

WYOMING — Final snowfall totals for Tuesday and Wednesday’s winter storm from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton are being reported. Sweetwater County locations reported between 6 inches and 11.4 inches of snow.

The following snowfall totals, listed by county below, occurred between January 3rd and 6 a.m. on January 5th.

Snowfall Reports

Location… Snowfall

Sweetwater County…

4 NNW Rock Springs… 11.4 inches.

Rock Springs… 6 to 11 inches.

Green River… 6 to 10 inches.

Buckboard Marina… 8 inches.

5 N Farson… 6 inches.

Wamsutter… 6 inches.

Big Horn County…

Lovell… 0.1 inches.

Fremont County…

Atlantic City… 7 inches.

St. Lawrence Alt Snotel… 5 inches.

Deer Park Snotel… 5 inches.

Dubois… 5 inches.

Jeffrey City… 4 inches.

Hobbs Park Snotel… 4 inches.

Cold Springs Snotel… 4 inches.

6 SW Lander… 3.4 inches.

9 SSE Lander… 3.2 inches.

Little Warm Snotel… 3 inches.

Townsend Creek Snotel… 3 inches.

Brooks Lake… 2 inches.

Hudson… 2 inches.

Lander… 2 inches.

7 SE Lander… 2 inches.

Lander Airport… 1.9 inches.

Riverton Airport… 1.8 inches.

7 WNW Lander… 1.8 inches.

Riverton Downtown… 1.2 inches.

2 W Riverton… 1 inch.

South Pass Snotel… 1 inch.

6 N Riverton… 1 inch.

Shoshoni… 0.7 inches.

Burris… 0.4 inches.

9 S Lander… 0.3 inches.

Hot Springs County…

Thermopolis… 1 inch.

9 NE Thermopolis… 0.2 inches.

Johnson County…

Buffalo… 0.5 inches.

4 SSW Buffalo… 0.3 inches.

Lincoln County…

Commissary Ridge… 17 inches.

5 SSE Smoot… 15 inches.

Box Y Ranch… 14 inches.

Hams Fork Snotel… 14 inches.

Kelley Ranger Station Snotel… 14 inches.

Star Valley Ranch… 13 inches.

Alpine… 13 inches.

Indian Creek Snotel… 13 inches.

2 SE Thayne… 12.5 inches.

Blind Bull Summit Snotel… 12 inches.

Afton… 11.4 inches.

Smoot… 11 inches.

3 S Fontenelle Dam… 10 inches.

Cottonwood Creek Snotel… 10 inches.

Spring Creek Divide Snotel… 10 inches.

Salt River Summit Snotel… 9 inches.

Willow Creek Snotel… 9 inches.

2 NW Afton… 9 inches.

Blind Bull Summit… 8 inches.

Star Valley Ranch… 7 inches.

Fossil Butte… 5.8 inches.

Natrona County…

5 SSW Casper… 4 inches.

1 S Casper… 2.6 inches.

10 WSW Casper… 2.5 inches.

4 WSW Casper… 2 inches.

Paradise Valley… 1.8 inches.

Casper… 1.5 inches.

Casper Airport… 1.5 inches.

Powder River… 1 inch.

Casper Mountain Snotel… 1 inch.

Park County…

1 ENE Wapiti… 4 inches.

5 ESE Cody… 1.3 inches.

26 SW Cody… 1.1 inches.

3 NE Sunshine… 1.1 inches.

Pahaska… 1 inch.

2 WSW Cody… 1 inch.

Cody… 0.6 inches.

4 SE Cody… 0.6 inches.

Cody… 0.5 inches.

Powell… 0.3 inches.

4 SW Powell… 0.3 inches.

4 ENE Powell… 0.2 inches.

Sublette County…

Snider Basin Snotel… 11 inches.

Triple Peak Snotel… 10 inches.

14 NW Pinedale… 7.6 inches.

Boulder Rearing Station… 7 inches.

East Rim Divide Snotel… 6 inches.

Big Sandy Opening Snotel… 6 inches.

Loomis Park Snotel… 6 inches.

Larsen Creek Snotel… 6 inches.

Elkhart Park G.S. Snotel… 5 inches.

New Fork Lake Snotel… 4 inches.

Kendall Ranger Station Snotel… 4 inches.

Pinedale… 3.7 inches.

Gunsite Pass Snotel… 3 inches.

Daniel Fish Hatchery… 2.5 inches.

13 NE Big Piney… 2.2 inches.

Teton County…

Grand Targhee – Chief Joseph… 9 inches.

Grand Targhee Snotel… 8 inches.

Granite Creek Snotel… 7 inches.

Jackson Hole – Rendezvous Bowl… 6.5 inches.

Moose… 5.7 inches.

Jackson Hole – Mid Mountain… 5.5 inches.

Jackson Hole – Raymer… 5.1 inches.

Phillips Bench Snotel… 5 inches.

Snow King… 5 inches.

3 NNE Wilson… 4.5 inches.

Jackson… 4.3 inches.

Togwotee Pass Snotel… 4 inches.

Gros Ventre Summit Snotel… 4 inches.

Grassy Lake Snotel… 4 inches.

2 NE Teton Village… 3.8 inches.

Jackson Hole – Base… 3.6 inches.

Jackson Dam… 3.2 inches.

2 SW Wilson… 3 inches.

Togwotee Mountain Lodge… 3 inches.

12 NE Jackson… 2.5 inches.

Darwin Ranch… 2 inches.

1 NNW Alta… 2 inches.

Snake River Stn Snotel… 2 inches.

Base Camp Snotel… 2 inches.

Washakie County…

16 SSE Ten Sleep… 1.4 inches.

8 SW Worland… 1 inch.

27 S Ten Sleep… 0.4 inches.

Yellowstone National Park…

Snake River Ranger Station… 3.2 inches.

Yellowstone East Entrance… 1 inch.

Tower Falls Ranger Station… 0.4 inches.

Lamar Ranger Station… 0.2 inches.