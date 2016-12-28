27

Southwest Counseling Is Hiring

Southwest Counseling Service on Foothill in Rock Springs

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Careers

Interested in a rewarding career in the field of mental health or substance abuse treatment? Southwest Counseling Service is currently accepting applications!

Apply for a job today.

For over 50 years, Southwest Counseling Service has enriched lives through wellness, recovery and hope. They employ 138 individuals and attribute their agency’s success to the commitment and professionalism of their employees.

Some full-time employee benefits include:

  • Health
  • Dental
  • Vision
  • Long-term disability
  • Life insurance
  • Flexible spending account
  • Access to medical services by SCS physician assistant
  • Paid vacation, sick, personal, and holiday time
  • Competitive salaries at all employment levels

As the community mental health and substance abuse center, Southwest Counseling Service provides a variety of services including:

  • Outpatient mental health
  • Children and family
  • Outpatient and residential substance abuse
  • Psychosocial
  • Psychiatric
  • Emergency on-call and crisis stabilization

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

27 Comments

  1. Cynthia says:
    October 30, 2016 at 2:13 pm

    Ya I heard they don’t no nothing , Just childish things and they don’t stay long . And it’s the same in prison . That’s just sad, they get there deployment S out of crackerjack .

    • Trying to understand says:
      October 31, 2016 at 10:46 am

      I’m having difficulty understanding what you just typed. Any chance you could explain that last sentence for me? What is a “deployment S”?

      Also, are you referring to the substance abuse treatment side of things where people are court-ordered to treatment? Or are you referring to the mental health side where people come in voluntarily to get help for various difficulties in their lives?

  2. nikki says:
    April 1, 2016 at 9:29 pm

    SWC should hire new councillors, cause some of the ones that they have now aren’t worth the paper that there names are printed on!!!!

    • New "councillors" says:
      May 28, 2016 at 5:25 pm

      I’m impressed that you found the time to meet with and interview every one of the “councillors” at SCS to make that determination. You went to the Green River, College Hill, Foothill, Ankeny, Pinedale, and Rosen offices and determined that none of them are “worth the paper that “there” names are printed on?” That was very time-consuming for you! Incidentally, I think the various licensing boards might disagree with your assessment. Maybe it’s time you tried again. If you didn’t connect with one therapist, maybe a different one would have a style with which you would feel more comfortable.

  3. Michele says:
    March 20, 2016 at 5:07 am

    That’s the biggest lie I have ever heard. More than likely you or someone you know didn’t want to complete their program for whatever excuse, too long, too hard, I’d rather sit in prison than have people call me out on my lies, blah blah blah

    • Johnny blazer says:
      May 28, 2016 at 10:19 pm

      I spent 10 months in tc and it did change my life for the better and I am gratefull but they quickly show that money is most important to them. The relationship they have with probation makes it near impossible to go to a different treatment center

