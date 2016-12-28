Southwest Counseling Is Hiring

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Careers

Interested in a rewarding career in the field of mental health or substance abuse treatment? Southwest Counseling Service is currently accepting applications!

For over 50 years, Southwest Counseling Service has enriched lives through wellness, recovery and hope. They employ 138 individuals and attribute their agency’s success to the commitment and professionalism of their employees.

Some full-time employee benefits include:

Health

Dental

Vision

Long-term disability

Life insurance

Flexible spending account

Access to medical services by SCS physician assistant

Paid vacation, sick, personal, and holiday time

Competitive salaries at all employment levels

As the community mental health and substance abuse center, Southwest Counseling Service provides a variety of services including:

Outpatient mental health

Children and family

Outpatient and residential substance abuse

Psychosocial

Psychiatric

Emergency on-call and crisis stabilization

