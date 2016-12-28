Stolen Truck from Airport Located

ROCK SPRINGS – Local law enforcement is crediting the community after a truck reported stolen from the Rock Springs/Sweetwater County Airport was located.

According to Det. Corporal Salazar,

With the help of the community, the truck was located shortly after posting this press release.

It was found parked on a street and unattended in a Blairtown neighborhood in Rock Springs.

If anyone has further information concerning the truck and how it got there, they are urged to contact Det. Corporal Salazar at the RSPD 352-1588