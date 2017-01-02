Sublette County Arrest Reports for December 19th – 27th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

December 19th – 27th

Hanna Haravaya, of Birmingham Alabama, was arrested on December 22nd by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office for an alleged drug violation and intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Dean Register, of Jackson, was arrested on December 27th by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office on a Wyoming warrant for probation revocation.

Julius Smith, of Sublette County, was arrested by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office on December 21st for alleged burglary.

Jeramie McGuire, of Big Piney, was arrested on December 27th by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office for alleged driving while suspended, speeding and interference with a peace officer.

Ryan Duffner, of Birmingham Alabama, was arrested on December 22nd by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office for an alleged drug violation, and intent to deliver a controlled substance.