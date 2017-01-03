Sublette County Arrest Reports for December 27th – January 3rd

The following individuals have been booked at the Sublette County Detention Center:

December 27th – January 3rd

Lisanne Fear, of Pinedale, was arrested by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office on January 1st for alleged DWUI.

Roger Hoganson, of Pindeale was arrested by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office on December 30th for alleged DWUI.

Shelly Terrine, of Marbleton was arrested by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office on December 29th for alleged DWUI and failure to maintain a single lane of travel.

Shawna Bennett, of Boulder turned herself in on a warrant for larceny and wrongful appropriation of public property.