Sublette County Investigation Leads To Burglary Convictions

SUBLETTE COUNTY — On November 28, 2015, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of two local businesses being burglarized.

The Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects from video surveillance photos.

With the assistance of the public, the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office in Montana, the Syracuse Police Department in Utah, and the Bountiful Police Department in Utah, Michael Lee Rasmussen and Kristy Lee Rasmussen were arrested on January 13, 2016, on multiple charges related to the burglaries.

On October 4, 2016, Kristy Rasmussen pled guilty to attempted theft and was sentenced to three (3) to (5) years at the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Kristy Rasmussen also pled guilty to conspiracy to commit identity theft and was sentenced to four (4) to seven (7) years at the Wyoming Department of Corrections, the sentences to run consecutively.

On December 14, 2016, Michael Rasmussen pled guilty to burglary and was sentenced to six (6) to ten (10) years at the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Michael Rasmussen also pled guilty to conspiracy to commit identity theft and was sentenced to six (6) to ten (10) years at the Wyoming Department of Corrections, the sentences to run concurrently.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone involved in helping solve this case.

-From a Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Press Release