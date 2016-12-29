Sunny Skies Across Wyoming With Blowing Snow

High Pressure building across the region today will bring Mostly Sunny Skies to much of Wyoming. Breezy Winds will continue to remain a threat across the North today and will produce areas of Blowing Snow at times. A Weak Cold Front will then move across the Northern Tier States late Friday and bring a chance of Snow Showers to Northern Wyoming Friday night.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Light and variable wind.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

New Year’s Day

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 13.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 9.