Sunny Skies Across Wyoming With Blowing Snow

High Pressure building across the region today will bring Mostly Sunny Skies to much of Wyoming. Breezy Winds will continue to remain a threat across the North today and will produce areas of Blowing Snow at times. A Weak Cold Front will then move across the Northern Tier States late Friday and bring a chance of Snow Showers to Northern Wyoming Friday night.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Light and variable wind.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
New Year’s Day
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 13.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6.
Wednesday
Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 9.