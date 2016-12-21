Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 21st

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Dec 21st

Jason Harvey Wright, 41 of Bogalusa, LA was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving while under suspension.

Dec 20th

Salvador Perez Martinez, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension-2nd offense and speeding 38 in a 30.

Walter James Tillman, 28 of Ft. Lauderdale, FL was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged interference with a peace officer.

Timothy Shane Ashley, 26 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on order to show cause.

Corey Jordan, 20 of Ft. Lauderhills, FL was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged interference with a peace officer, driver’s license required and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.