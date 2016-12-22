Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 22nd

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Dec 22nd

Nicholas Bryce Twitchell, 33 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Dallan Rich Laws, 23 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI-controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of meth and emerging from alley.

Dec 21st

James Jon Christensen, 51 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI, emerging from an alley and failure to maintain a single lane.

Brooke Ashley Baynard, 20 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana.

Jackie Lee Hansen, 55 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for probation violation.

Sherry Lee Finch, 43 of Mills was arrested by the Sweetwater Circuit Court on warrants for failure to pay on DUI and failure to appear on public intoxication.

Kevin Thomas Cave, 33 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged delivery of a controlled substance.

Brian Jefferson Allen, 48 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for parole violation.

Brooke Lorraine Rutland, 37 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on driving while suspended.

Kelsi Drae Egbert, 25 of Rock Springs was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.

Ryan Michael Flaten, 27 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD on warrants for failure to appear on driving while under suspension, failure to maintain liability coverage, no valid registration, failure to wear a seatbelt and no valid driver’s license.