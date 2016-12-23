Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 23rd

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Dec 23rd

Natalie Ann Lane, 44 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI and failure to maintain a single lane.

Dec 22nd

Lidia Torres Garcia, 31 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to maintain liability insurance.

Terri Jean Tarufelli, 51 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI, headlights and open container.

Emilie Quinn Shiffermiller, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for probation violation.