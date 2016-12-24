Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Dec 24th

Rebecca Lea Bird, 22 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged attempted assault.

Dec 23rd

Kelly Lou Clark, 54 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a parole and probation violation.

Timothy Michael Williams, 39 of West Valley, UT was arrested by the RSPD for alleged larceny, interference with a peace officer and possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of cocaine/heroin and possession of methadone.

Cody John Richards, 31 of Kenosha, WI was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.

Jenny Arline Gilson, 40 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI-controlled substance and possession of meth.

Johnny Mike Mason, 37 of West Jordan, UT was arrested by the RSPD for alleged interference with a peace officer, aggravated burglary and possession of a controlled substance-cocaine/heroin.

Daniel Ray Potter, 22 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Sweetwater Circuit Court on a warrant for probation violation.