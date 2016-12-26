Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 25th-26th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Dec 25th

Michael James Pommer, 53 of Knoxville, TN was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI.

Jordan Truman Barlow, 22 of Williston, ND was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on a warrant for failure to pay on no license and no insurance.

John Bryan Siegel, 28 of Rock Springs was arrested by the GRPD for alleged burglary, stalking and interference with a peace officer.

Ashley Elizabeth Cooper, 35 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of a deadly weapon with intent.

Travis William Schwanebeck, 45 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication-2nd offense.

Dec 24th

Frank Theodore Hansen, 31 of Layton, UT was arrested by the RSPD for alleged violation of a protection order.

Casey Clayton Overland, 30 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI-2nd offense.