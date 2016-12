The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Dec 27th

Terrance Lee Wilhane, 50 of Blue Springs, MO was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged domestic battery and interference with an emergency call.

Christopher Michael Ruch, 35 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI and no insurance.

Dec 26th

Darlene Ann Gudmundson, 55 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI, driving under suspension and a warrant for contempt.