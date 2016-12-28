Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 28th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Dec 28th

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Tracy Ed Olsen, 39 of Pueblo, CO was arrested by the RSPD on warrants for failure to appear on speeding and shoplifting.

James Edward Lamb, 30 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO on warrants for unlawful contact, domestic battery, false imprisonment, property destruction and attempting to flee or elude the police.

Dec 27th

Randy Joshua Russell, 22 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of heroin.

Melissa Fish Hutchinson, 39 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Green River Municipal Court on warrants for probation violation and failure to pay on leaving the scene of an accident.

Breauna Michelle Grover, 20 of Cheyenne was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on possession of meth.

Eric Allen George, 36 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving under suspension, fleeing or eluding a police officer and a warrant for parole revocation.

Brandon Michael Tippetts, 20 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on speeding.

Christian Scott Oueilhe, 23 of Afton was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for probation violation, possession of marijuana and a warrant for probation violation.