Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 29th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Dec 28th

Laura Ann Robinson, 31 of Trinidad, CO was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI-controlled substance, speeding 83 in a 75 and possession of marijuana.

Camen Michael Duncan, 19 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana and interference with a peace officer.

Zoe Fawn Slater, 20 of Cheyenne was arrested by the RSPD on a parole and probation violation.

James Thor McNealey, 47 of Bondurant was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI, open container, and lane use.

Paula Doreen Gehrke, 42 of SLC, UT was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of meth, shoplifting, and criminal trespass.

Ramon Perez-Arias, 33 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on speeding.

Chelsea C Ennis, 22 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to pay on no insurance.