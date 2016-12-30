Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 30th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Dec 30th

Daniel Kerkotchian, 21 of Burbank, CA was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana.

Tylynn Louise Trekell, 21 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI, driving under suspension, possession of an open container, headlamps and tail lamps.

Kansas Lynmarie Garcia, 22 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI and speeding 40 in a 25.

Brian Paul Jones, 21 of Tuscaloosa, AL was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana.

Eric Anthony Casillas, 21 of San Jose, CA was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana.