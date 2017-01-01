Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 1st

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Jan 1st

Alexi Dawn Milburn, 33 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on order to show cause and failure to pay on following to closely.

Alejandro Alarcon Lizarraga, 30 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI-3rd, driving while under suspension-2nd offense, reckless driving, hit and run, destruction of property and ignition lock required-2nd offense.

Jennifer Jane Amelia Sassman, 33 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI.

McKenzie T McMillian, 25 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Martha Leticia Hernandez, 51 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI and no flashing signals.

Antonio Demarcus Smith, 25 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged speeding 37 in a 25 and no registration.

Dec 31st

Jeanna Lyn Schreiner, 51 of Reliance was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI.

Brett Lee Abplanalp, 31 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Robert Lee Barnett, 44 of Colorado Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Kenneth Braden Moss, 21 of Granger was arrested by the GRPD on a warrant for probation revocation.

Adam Wesley Benton, 26 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged strangulation of a household member, aggravated assault on a pregnant woman and interference with an emergency call.