Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 2nd

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Jan 2nd

Lamar Maurice Yarber, 37 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for bond revocation.

Willie Clenton Lovelace, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

Jan 1st

Michael Brandon Roswell, 32 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Kenneth DeWayne Bunton, 56 of Independence MO, was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI-controlled substance and failure to maintain a single lane.

Stephen Edward Zueck, 54 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged domestic battery.

Angel Alejandro Pineda, 21 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged domestic battery.

Mark Louis Arnoldi, 57 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a bond revocation.