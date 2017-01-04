Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 4th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Jan 3rd

Tessa Claire Rice, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on driving while under suspension and no seatbelt.

Gerald Jean Wilcox, 43 of Pocatello, ID was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication-5th offense.

Brad Tyler Thoren, 39 of Eden was arrested by the SWCSO on warrants for failure to appear on no isurance.