Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For December 12th – 22nd

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between December 12th – 22nd.

Gabriel Thomas Anthon, 26 to Kelsie Elizabeth Jones, 23 both of Rock Springs.

Jeremy Thomas Smith, 39 to Baines McClusky Pritchard, 39 both of Rock Springs.

James Preston Clark, 25 to Samantha Alexann Savikis, 24 both of Rock Springs.

Chad Kelly Crowell, 40 to Jennifer Marie Lafave, 31 both of Rock Springs.

Salvador Maximiano Martinez, 22 to Macaela Marie Zuehlsdorff, 20 both of Rock Springs.

Manuel Ralph Otero Jr, 63 to Shawnae E Meeks, 51 both of Rock Springs.

Ted Alan Murphy, 60 of Eagle River, AK to Rhonda Darlene Wall, 53 of Green River.

Joey Allen Duran, 30 to Raychelle Nicole Zampedri, 25 both of Rock Springs.