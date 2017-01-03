Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For December 27th – 29th

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between December 27th – 29th.

Blake Edweard Watts, 29 to Verna Dawn Thomas, 28 both of Rock Springs.

Jameson Paul Pettibone, 28 to Christine Catherine Scully, 36 both of Rock Springs.

Aitor Matthew Andikoetxea, 23 to Jade Koryn Line, 23 both of Green River.

Michael John Zedell, JR, 46 of Casper to Deborah Lynn (Brice) Plummer, 50 of Rock Springs.

Kord Allan Hopkins, 24 to Kelsey Raelynn Wright, 22 both of Rock Springs.

Carlos Richard Meeks, 60 to Terry Lynn Stevens, 59 both of Green River.

Jonathen Williams Wells, 36 to Elizabeth Marie Liebelt, 37 both of Rock Springs.