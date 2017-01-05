Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Cancels School Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS – Due to a weather storm moving through the area, the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 administration has canceled school on Thursday.
The School District announced the closure late Wednesday night.
“With the current weather conditions, outlook, and advisories in place, the decision has been made to cancel school tomorrow. Student safety is always our number one priority and it is in the best interest of all students and district employees that these necessary precautions are taken.
This is not a light decision as it impacts our entire community, however, student and staff safety will always be the first priority in any decision made. Thank you for your patience while proper information was gathered and a decision was made.
All students and district staff, please stay home and be safe. More information will be coming on Thursday.”