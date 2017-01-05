Sweetwater County School District Number Two Calls Snow Day

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District #2 is canceling school today, January 5, 2017, due to weather conditions. Snow accumulations combined with winds is expected to combine for low wind chill and hazardous roads.
