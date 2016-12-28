Breezy Winds with areas of Blowing Snow will remain across much of the Cowboy State today…as a weak Pacific Cold Front is pushed across the region. Overall…Temperatures will be a few degrees colder across Wyoming today…as Snow continues to fall over the far West. Mostly Sunny Skies and Colder Temperatures are expected across the region on Thursday.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Light south southwest wind.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

New Year’s Day

A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Monday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 13.