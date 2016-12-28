Tickets Available for Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 4th Annual Red Tie Gala

Tickets for the fourth annual Red Tie Gala are now available and start at just $55 each!

The Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual event will be held February 4, 2017, at the Sweetwater Events Complex. In honor of the Red Tie theme, the men are encouraged to wear their favorite red tie or shirt and women to strap on their favorite red shoes.

Purchase your Gala tickets online here.

The doors will open at 5 pm for cocktail hour followed by an evening of entertainment including raffles, activities, a silent and live auction, dinner, and dancing.

We raised over $114,000 last year and we’re hoping to top that this year! We had such great support from the community at last year’s event and we’re looking forward to building on that again this year.” – Tiffany Marshall, Memorial Hospital Foundation Director.

Men’s red ties, women’s red shoes, and commemorative wine glasses will also available for purchase.

CanAm Commander Raffle

Tickets for the annual Red Tie Gala CanAm Commander Raffle are also now available. Only 200 tickets will be sold for the custom-wrapped 2017 CanAm Commander.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting the help desk and Memorial Hospital, by contacting the Memorial Hospital Foundation, or new this year, online by visiting the Red Tie Gala tickets page.

(Special thanks to Rocky Mountain Powersports and CJ Signs for their help on the CanAm Commander.)

Purchase your raffle tickets online here.

All proceeds raised will benefit the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Greatest Needs Fund, an essential fund used to purchase state-of-the-art equipment and assist in providing exceptional patient care. Throughout the night, guests will learn more about the direction of Memorial Hospital and the expanding healthcare available right here in Sweetwater County.

Tickets may be purchased here.

Get Involved in the Event

For more information on the event, donation or sponsorship opportunities, or to get involved with the event, contact the Memorial Hospital Foundation by emailing Tiffany Marshall at tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com or calling 307-389-1119.

