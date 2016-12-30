Tigers Finish Second at Bison Bonanza

CHEYENNE – The Rock Springs Tigers returned to the mat on Friday and despite missing several wrestlers, brought home second at the Bison Bonanza.

The Tigers had an extra long break for Christmas as they were unable to attend the Worland Dual right before the Christmas break due to the weather. Despite this, the Tigers beat Douglas, Cheyenne South, Wheatland and Cheyenne Central on their way to second.

“I felt that the kids did a fantastic job,” Head Coach Brad Profaizer said. “Of course, we still have a lot of work to do and things to improve on but overall it was good to wrestle against some teams we normally don’t get to. The mat time was great considering we had to miss the Worland Duals because of weather just before Christmas break.”

Despite being short because of injury and illness, several Tigers stepped up in Cheyenne on Friday. Ashton Dupape, Zach Vasquez and Cameron Metcalf all went 5-0 in Cheyenne. Wyatt Yenney finished 3-0 while Tristan Profaizer finished the day 2-0. Both Thomas Rezzonico and Trevor Allred went 4-1 on the day.

“We gave up four weights because of illness and injury,” Profaizer continued. “I feel once we compete as a whole team, we should do very well.”

Bison Bonanza Dual Results

1st Place – East

2nd Place – Rock Springs

3rd Place – Laramie

4th Place – Douglas

5th Place – South

6th Place – Burns/Pine Bluffs

7th Place – Central

8th Place – Torrington

9th Place – Wheatland

10th Place – Shoshoni

1st Place Match

East defeated Rock Springs 57-24.

3rd Place Match

Laramie defeated Douglas 48-25.

5th Place Match

South defeated Burns/Pine Bluffs 51-21.

7th Place Match

Central defeated Torrington 66-15.

9th Place Match

Wheatland defeated Shoshoni 42-24.

Bison Bonanza Dual – Rock Springs 2nd place

Match #1 Round 1: Rock Springs defeated Central 43-34

126 – Ashton Dupape (RS) over Jordan Ennis (Cen) Fall 0:00

132 – Cole Seymour (RS) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138 – Kyle Hardee (Cen) over Slade Pitt (RS) Maj 11-2

145 – Teno Trujillo (RS) over Hayden George (Ce) Fall 1:01

152 – Tristan Profaizer (RS) over Riley Boltz (Cen) Dec 9-3

160 – Thomas Rezzonico (RS) over Logan Hess (Cen) Maj 13-4

170 – Decker Mattimoe (Cen) over Isaac Ellison (RS) Fall 1:23

182 – Andrew Nicholson (Cen) over T.J. McNeil (RS) Fall 0:29

195 – Tanner Martin (Cen) over Donovan Black (RS) Fall 1:31

220 – Casey Pushchak (Cen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Kyle Grant (Cen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Vasquez Zach (RS) over Jonathan Tidwell (Cen) Fall 2:43

113 – Trevor Allred (RS) over Levi Lopez (Cen) Fall 3:01

120 – Cameron Metcalf (RS) over Johnathan Vroman (Cen) Fall 1:37

Match #2 Round 2: Rock Springs defeated Wheatland 57-21

132 – Seth DeWitt (Whe) over Cole Seymour (RS) Dec 2-0

138 – Slade Pitt (RS) over Caleb Ockinga (Whe) Dec 9-4

145 – Teno Trujillo (RS) over Brody Lockman (Whe) Fall 0:32

152 – Wyatt Yenney (RS) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

160 – Thomas Rezzonico (RS) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170 – Isaac Ellison (RS) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 – T.J. McNeil (RS over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 – Wyatt Crane (Whe) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Daniel Hutchins (Whe) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Cody Cagle (Whe) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Vasquez Zach (RS) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Trevor Allred (RS) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Cameron Metcalf (RS) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 – Ashton Dupape (RS) over Ethan Read (Whe) Fall 1:21

Match #3 Round 4: Rock Springs defeated South 53-24

145 – Teno Trujillo (RS) over Connor McCoy (South) Fall 4:00

152 – Wyatt Yenney (RS) over Joe Hanson (South) TF 17-1

160 – Thomas Rezzonico (RS) over Cody Clark (South) Dec 7-1

170 – Dylan Mondragon (South) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 – T.J. McNeil (RS) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 – Alex Oleson (South) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Brandon Holbrook (South) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Robert Hernandez (South) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Vasquez Zach (RS) over Connor Thomas (South) Fall 1:10

113 – Trevor Allred (RS) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Cameron Metcalf (RS) over Mikey Fischer (South) Fall 3:49

126 – Ashton Dupape (RS) over Addison Johnson (South) Fall 3:57

132 – Cole Seymour (RS) over Dominic Dominguez (South) Dec 4-0

138 – Slade Pitt (RS) over Jericho Richardson (South) Fall 3:05

Match #4 Round 5: Rock Springs defeated Douglas 42-36

152 – Tristan Profaizer (RS) over Zach Hoopman (Dou) Dec 4-0

160 – Thomas Rezzonico (RS) over Dax Read (Dou) Fall 3:18

170 – Chance Dutcher (Dou) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 – Cody Pinkerton (Dou) over T.J. McNeil (RS) Fall 4:35

195 – Dawson Stinson (Dou) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Daniel Maidl (Dou) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Reid Foster (Dou) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Vasquez Zach (RS) over Jacob Smylie (Dou) Dec 5-0

113 – Trevor Allred (RS) over Charlie Koss (Dou) Fall 0:53

120 – Cameron Metcalf (RS) over Kadin Matthews (Dou) Fall 0:37

126 – Ashton Dupape (RS) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 – Cole Seymour (RS) over Christian Coffman (Dou) Fall 1:51

138 – Slade Pitt (RS) over Hazen Walmsley (Dou) Fall 1:23

145 – Dylan Sandstedt (Dou) over Teno Trujillo (RS) Fall 3:16

Match #5 1st Place Match: East defeated Rock Springs 57-24

160 – Seth Green (East) over Thomas Rezzonico (RS) Dec 6-1

170 – Zach Alexander (East) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 – Thomas Neal (East) over T.J. McNeil (RS) Fall 1:35

195 – Jacob Fogg (East) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Marshall Brown (East) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Joshua Gross (East) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Vasquez Zach (RS) over Jason Hoskins (East) Fall 1:05

113 – Amos Solano (East) over Trevor Allred (RS) Fall 3:43

120 – Cameron Metcalf (RS) over Dawsyn Winchell (East) Fall 1:32

126 – Ashton Dupape (RS) over Shawn Smith (East) Fall 1:25

132 – Bryton Winchell (East) over Cole Seymour (RS) Fall 1:35

138 – Chase Vossler (East) over Slade Pitt (RS) Fall 1:43

145 – Jamis Lopez (East) over Teno Trujillo (RS) Fall 2:55

152 – Wyatt Yenney (RS) over Aaron Johnson (East) Fall 0:32

